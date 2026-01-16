The Philadelphia Phillies entered MLB free agency with their sights set on former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette. Philadelphia had reportedly agreed to Bichette's request for a seven-year, $200 million contract. Despite that deal seeming to be in place, Bichette opted for a different offer from the New York Mets.

It did not take long for the Phillies to pivot. Friday afternoon, they re-signed veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto on a three-year, $45 million contract, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

There are reportedly an additional $5 million in incentives built into the contract.

The Phillies are coming off a strong 2025 season, which saw them capture the National League East crown. They were among the favorites to reach and win the World Series, but were taken out by the eventual World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in four games.

2026 will be Realmuto's eighth season with the Phillies. The 35-year-old backstop is coming off a relatively down season in which he posted just a 2.6 WAR (wins above replacement). That is one of the lowest in his 12-year major league career.

The former Miami Marlins catcher hit 12 home runs, drove in 52, and scored 57. But maybe his biggest contribution is steadiness. He has been remarkably healthy throughout his career, playing at least 125 games behind the plate in nine of the last 10 seasons (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season).

With Realmuto's signing, the 2026 roster is thus far shaping up to look like Philadelphia is running it back.

Last month, the Phillies re-signed slugger Kyle Schwarber to a five-year contract worth $150 million. Top to bottom of the depth chart looks eerily similar to 2025. Will this season end differently?