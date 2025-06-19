The Philadelphia Phillies are having a fantastic season, currently second in the National League East. They are making a case for themselves as World Series contenders. Ultimately, much of this is because of their plethora of stars. But while Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and J.T. Realmuto have all received All-Star votes, others also deserve praise. Nick Castellanos, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez should all have the chance to represent the Phillies and get a spot on the 2025 All-Star team.

The MLB fan voting is starting to unravel, and the list has revealed many names. Naturally, the popular names like Harper and Shohei Ohtani are there. Several other players have emerged and could certainly make a case for themselves in the All-Star Game. With a few weeks away, there is a chance these players might make the cut.

The Phillies are stacked with stars. With Harper dealing with injuries, there is a possibility that a spot could open up. Would any of his teammates be considered to replace him? It's certainly a possibility. Here is how Castellanos, Suarez, and Sanchez rank, and why they should be in the Midsummer Classic.

Nick Castellanos should be on the All-Star team

Castellanos recently had a hot streak, during which he produced impressive numbers. The right fielder is certainly making his case for being on the All-Star Team. So far, he is batting .281 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, and 32 runs. Castellanos also has a .428 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage. However, the basic numbers don't detail everything he has done.

The numbers on Baseball Savant are not the greatest in every category. Still, he excels in certain areas. For example, Castellanos has a sweet spot value of 95. The only thing that might work against him is the fact that he has struggled in other categories. Yet, Castellanos has still shown what he can do and how he can help this team. His defense has not been perfect, but he has still made plays to help them win.

Castellanos shined in a June 18 game against the Miami Marlins. Amazingly, he made a game-saving catch against the Marlins to help the Phillies prevail. While he did not start the season well, things have been great lately, and he is making it tough to ignore him.

Ranger Suarez is an ace for the Phillies

Suarez likely will make the All-Star team. Significantly, he has been the best pitcher on the roster and continues to prove why he is a gem. Suarez recently matched an old franchise record with his incredible performance against the Marlins. Currently, he is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA over nine starts. Not only do his numbers at eye level look good, but his metrics are extraordinary.

Baseball Savant has Suarez at a pitching run value of 96, a fastball run value of 95, and an offspeed run value of 87. Furthermore, his average exit velocity is 98, which is in the elite tier category. His barrel percentage is 97, and his hard-hit rate is 98. His expected ERA value is 93. Bottom line is that Suarez is hitting all the marks as a starting pitcher. He is getting outs and helping the Phillies win.

As noted earlier, his performance against the Marlins was top-notch. Suarez went seven innings while allowing one earned run on four hits, while striking out eight and walking one. Yet, his most remarkable performance came last week, when he hurled seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out six. His May 28 outing against the Atlanta Braves also demonstrated how good he was when he tossed six shutout innings while allowing four hits. Suarez should be an All-Star, as his resume speaks for itself.

Cristopher Sanchez is quietly delivering results

Suarez has been good, but Sanchez has also been great. Currently, he is 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA over 14 starts. While he does not have all the accolades that Suarez and Zack Wheeler do, Sanchez has been just as great.

Sanchez has thrived off his oddspeed pitch, which currently has a value of 97. Additionally, his extension is valued at 93. His whiff percentage is at 78, and he continues to ascend. While there are areas for improvement, such as his pitching run value (72) and walk-rate percentage (52), there is a lot to be positive about with Sanchez.

Sanchez has an outside shot to make the All-Star team, as there might be a few pitchers ahead of him. Still, he has had five games where he went at least seven innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs. The Phillies always have a chance to win when he starts, and he has been one of the most reliable arms on the mound.