The Philadelphia Phillies have been rolling right along as the 2025 regular season nears its conclusion, currently sitting at 83-59 and winners of three straight games ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the Miami Marlins. The Phillies looked poised to win their second straight NL East division title, and are hoping that this year's playoff run turns out better than 2024's divisional series flameout against the rival New York Mets.

One big question looming in the back of the head of the Phillies this season has regarded the future of star left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who has been a huge part of the team's success so far this year and will hit free agency this upcoming winter.

However, recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today dropped an update on that front that will reassure Phillies fans about their star player's future with the team.

“Forget all of the talk, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t going anywhere this winter,” Nightengale reported. “He loves Philadelphia, and more important, the Phillies love him. They simply will not be out-bid by any team, knowing how vital he is to them as not only their greatest power hitter, but their ultimate clubhouse leader.”

Indeed, Schwarber has been critical for the Phillies this year, including recently hitting four home runs in a game against the NL East division rival Atlanta Braves. Losing him this winter would be catastrophic for Philadelphia, but it doesn't seem that the team is willing to let that happen.

Is this the year for the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies have been knocking on the door of championship contention for quite some time now, including making it to the World Series in 2022 and losing to the Houston Astros.

However, the Phillies have exited the playoffs a round earlier in each successive year since then. That will be basically impossible to do this year, as the Phillies look like a lock to secure their spot in the NLDS once again this season, which is where they met their demise against the New York Mets last season.

However, in order to keep up with their crosstown friend Philadelphia Eagles in the trophy department, the Phillies will have to find a way to play their best baseball in October.