The Philadelphia Phillies (85-60) are a season-best 25 games above .500, but they still appear vulnerable with three weeks left until the playoffs begin. Two-time Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler is out for the rest of the campaign due to venous thoracic outlet syndrome. Trea Turner and Alec Bohm are both on the injured list and will not have many in-game opportunities to shake off rust before the postseason. Bryce Harper was hitting only .172 in 29 September at-bats entering Tuesday. Though, when in doubt, the 2025 Fightin' Phils continue to lean on Kyle Schwarber.

The National League MVP candidate landed a huge blow on the New York Mets in Tuesday night's 9-3 win, blasting a three-run 437-foot home run to give his squad a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. He has now hit 50 long balls in a season for the first time in his 11-year MLB career, adding to what has been a tremendous contract year for the All-Star designated hitter.

Schwarber strengthens his NL lead in homers, moving two ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers juggernaut Shohei Ohtani, and is also gaining some separation as baseball's RBI king (now has 123). He is unlikely to wrestle away the MVP crown from Ohtani, but this veteran slugger is having a colossal impact on the Phillies this year. His presence is especially vital amid all the injury news.

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber is having a year to remember

When a franchise faces adversity, it needs someone who could invigorate the rest of the roster. Schwarber does not have the biggest personality in front of the camera, but he keeps his teammates grounded and swings a mighty powerful bat. Simply put, he is as valuable as ever to this organization and city. Fans desperately hope that owner John S. Middleton does what it takes to keep the 32-year-old in town this offseason.

There is time to focus on that goal, however. Philadelphia has 17 games left to position itself for a potential title run. This group may be battered, but it is far from beaten. Kyle Schwarber was certainly not the only one to shine in Tuesday's home win over the Mets, as Harrison Bader and Bryson Stott each recorded three hits, Bryce Harper had a couple of much-needed knocks and the returning Otto Kemp smashed his first dinger since July 27. But No. 12 has been the squad's engine this season.

Schwarber is now slashing .240/.364/.562/.926 in 145 games. He was scuffling even more than Harper going into this divisional battle — 3-for-25 with no home runs –, but one big fly could cause him to erupt moving forward. Considering some of the questions surrounding their health, the Phillies will need Schwarber to get into a consistent groove for the playoffs.

Can he effectively carry that pressure through October? Fans are definitely eager to see him try.