The Philadelphia Phillies have seen their fair share of promising arms come through the system, but Mick Abel's first two starts are rewriting the script for what rookie dominance looks like in the modern era of baseball.

To put Abel’s dominance in perspective, OptaSTATS provided a data-backed milestone on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mick Abel of the @Phillies is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to pitch at least 5.0 innings with no walks and no more than 1 run allowed in each of his first 2 career appearances.”

The 6-foot-5 right-hander right-hander was a first-round pick in 2020 and now, just five years later, is the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s starting hopes. His command mirrors past Phillies icons like Cole Hamels, but unlike Hamels' debut, Abel has issued zero walks through two career starts. That control—coupled with his cool mound presence—has fans drawing comparisons to greats from MLB rookie pitching record history.

Critics will note that two MLB starts don’t make a career, and that skepticism isn’t unwarranted. Yet the sample, while small, is statistically unmatched in modern era baseball. Abel’s performance also bucks current trends—2024 saw MLB starters average only 5.2 innings per game. His ability to consistently reach and exceed that mark without wildness makes him a throwback gem.

For a club with high expectations and a 37-24 record, just one game back of the New York Mets, Abel’s emergence could be the turning point in the race for the NL East. The Phillies have long leaned on power bats to carry them through tight stretches, but the rise of Abel shows they may finally have a homegrown arm who can anchor the staff for years to come.

With his next start looming, all eyes will be on the right-hander. Can Abel continue to defy expectations and eventually cement himself as the new ace in Philadelphia’s rotation?