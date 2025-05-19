On a day when the Philadelphia Phillies needed a spark, 23-year-old right-hander Mick Abel delivered one of the most electrifying debuts in recent memory — and possibly in franchise history.

Facing off against Pirates ace Paul Skenes in front of a sold-out Citizens Bank Park crowd of 44,356, Abel pitched with poise, purpose, and power. He fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while striking out nine and issuing zero walks. His 84-pitch masterpiece — 62 of them strikes — tied Curt Simmons’ franchise debut record for strikeouts, set all the way back in 1947.

After calling Abel's performance “the best debut I've ever seen,” Phillies closer Jordan Romano admitted that he felt additional pressure trying to ensure he could secure the rookie's first major league win. “I was actually thinking about that,” Romano said. “…A little added pressure, but just happy we won the game and he got to really enjoy the moment.”

“For him to come up here in this atmosphere, throw 74 percent strikes, land his breaking ball, get a lot of swing and miss… just very, very impressive,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said postgame. “Poise level was really, really good.”

Abel, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2020, had battled through adversity to get here. His 2024 season in Triple-A was forgettable, marred by a 6.46 ERA and control issues. But he responded this year with a 5-2 record and a 2.53 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, showing improved command and mound maturity.

“I think it took a lot of reflection and understanding who I am as a person,” Abel said. “Redefining what success is — and trying to get 1% better every day.”

Phillies rookie stuns the world out-dueling Paul Skenes

He took that mindset to the mound Sunday, bumping his velocity up into the 97–98 mph range, well above his usual 95–96. His first two pitches nearly touched 99 mph. But it wasn’t just gas that stunned Pittsburgh’s lineup — Abel mixed in sliders, curveballs, and changeups with surgical command.

“I wasn’t really trying to do too much,” Abel said. “I think the adrenaline definitely helped, but I just wanted to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

That moment wasn’t made easier by the circumstances. Just hours before first pitch, the Phillies learned that elite reliever José Alvarado had been suspended 80 games for a PED violation, leaving a huge hole in the bullpen. But the remaining relievers stepped up: Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and Jordan Romano combined for three scoreless innings to seal a 1-0 win and a series sweep of the Pirates.

“This one’s really gratifying,” Thomson said. “After the sad news this morning, to get that effort from Mick and the bullpen — that’s how you win playoff games.”

The game’s only run came in the fifth inning, when Brandon Marsh beat out a potential inning-ending double play to score Nick Castellanos. That was all the Phillies needed, thanks to Abel’s gem and the bullpen's composure.

Despite the debut dominance, Abel will return to Triple-A, as planned, when Taijuan Walker rejoins the rotation. But he left an unforgettable impression.

“I want nothing more than to be back here,” Abel said. “To fight for a winning ball club like this… it means everything.”

Thomson put it simply: “He keeps throwing like that, I guarantee he’s going to be back.”