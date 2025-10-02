Winning this year's World Series would be a perfect way to wrap up the last four years for Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies. Castellanos says Phillies fans gave them a lift following their scrimmage game on Thursday. Ahead of their Game 1 of their NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right fielder opened up about the possibility of the Phillies winning it all.

With some players entering free agency with no guarantee of returning in 2026, Castellanos says winning it all would be a fitting ending to the Phillies' last four years, he said, per Foul Territory.

“It definitely would be the bow on top of already a really memorable four years because regardless, whether we win or whether we lose, there's no disputing that this has been a successful group,” Castellanos said. “And as far as Philadelphia baseball goes, there's been a lot of winning over the course of the last four years.”

While the elephant in the room hasn't been mentioned head on, Castellanos knows there's a chance some of his teammates won't be back next season.

“We have a lot of people that can go somewhere else,” Castellanos said. “I don't think that it's ever been addressed as formally as The Last Dance, but just like the scrimmage game yesterday, the focus was understood. We know what we have in front of us, and now it's our job to do the best we can to capture it and honestly just finish it.”

Nick Castellanos says winning the World Series would be the bow on top of four really memorable years in Philadelphia. "We know what we have in front of us, and now it's our job to do the best we can to capture it and honestly just finish it." pic.twitter.com/qjGqJB1Qxd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2025

Phillies starting catcher J.T. Realmuto, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, and outfielder Max Kepler are all slated to become free agents after this season.

Nick Castellanos shouts out Phillies fans before NLDS

Phillies fans showed up in droves for a scrimmage in preparation for Game 1 of the NLDS against the defending champion Dodgers. Even 76ers center Joel Embiid is excited for Red October. Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos addressed the fans via Foul Territory.

“They care a lot, I'll give them that,” Castellanos said. “They show up… we saluted them after the scrimmage game was over and they were loud, they're excited, we're excited. So hopefully there's something special to come.”

Nick Castellanos shouts out Phillies fans for caring as much as they do. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vwbTb4KG1C — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2025

The Phillies will host the defending champion Dodgers for Game 1 on Saturday.