The Philadelphia Phillies are on a roll heading into the Major League Baseball postseason. National League MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber has led his team to three straight wins heading into Saturday's matchup with the Minnesota Twins. As the team prepares for a playoff run, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is ready to cheer them on throughout October and beyond.

Embiid has dealt with his fair share of drama this summer. Despite that, he looks healthy and ready to attack the 2025-26 NBA season. However, he has kept track of Philadelphia's MLB team as it clawed its way up the standings. Now, the team has a chance to be the NL's No. 1 seed. Embiid has supported the Phillies since he arrived to the city and has bought into the squad's hype.

Embiid and the 76ers had their media day on Thursday. Between taking pictures and answering questions about the upcoming season, the center broke down how excited he is to watch playoff baseball. He spoke with NBC Sports, saying that his focus is on supporting the team as it competes for a World Series title.

Article Continues Below

“I watch every single game,” Embiid said. “Phillies, Dodgers, I don't miss a game. I watched every single game. They've been playing well. I've been watching, it's going to be a fun race, especially for the Wild Card. But the Phillies, unfortunately with Zack Wheeler, you know? He got hurt. I wish him the best, but all the guys have stepped up. Kyle has been, Schwarbombs. He's been amazing. We just need to make sure that the offense doesn't get cold.”

Schwarber has Philadelphia in position to get a first round bye. Luckily for the team, it has time to rest up and get healthy. If the Phillies win the World Series, the pressure shifts to Embiid to lead Philadelphia professional sports to its third title in two years. Despite everything riding on the 76ers' season, their star is relaxed and ready to cheer on the Phillies as well as prepare to dominate on the court.