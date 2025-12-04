Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is one of the prolific players in the league who have yet to earn a spot in the All-Star Game. But there's a strong possibility of that changing for Murray this season, especially with the way he has been playing recently.

On Wednesday, he led the Nuggets over the Indiana Pacers, 135-120, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He exploded for a season-high 52 points on 19-of-25 shooting from the field, including a scorching 10-of-11 from beyond the arc. He also added six rebounds and four assists.

After their win over the Pacers, Nuggets coach David Adelman stressed that Murray belongs in the upper tier of players in the league.

“All I know is (Murray's) got a ring at his house, he's got a triple-double in the finals, he's got multiple 50-point games in the playoffs. The amount of games of a team he's on and how many games we've won over this decade, and obviously Jok's (Nikola Jokic) been there too, but that's been the standard of those two guys over and over and over every year,” said Adelman in a video posted by the Nuggets.

“Up to this point this season, I would say his level of play has been very, very above average.”

What more can we say 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2Pw8BxzF1E — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 4, 2025

It's hard to disagree with Adelman, who's been a witness to the work ethic of 28-year-old Murray over the years, even during his one-year hiatus due to an ACL injury.

With the amount of talented guards in the Western Conference, Murray has typically been the odd man out. But as Adelman said, it's impossible to deny that Murray is playing on another level this season.

Denver improved to 15-6 after beating Indiana.