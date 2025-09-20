Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos mentioned his father to exemplify the kind of communicating he grew accustomed to during his upbringing. Much like Castellanos' take on the Phillies Karen incident, he's used to talks that are blunt and direct.

However, Castellanos says the communicating between him and the Phillies has been the opposite of that; it's been questionable, he said, per Phillies reporter Grace Del Pizzo.

“I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. So, I play whenever he tells me to play. I sit whenever he tells me to sit,” Castellanos said. “Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also, I grew up communicating with somebody like my father, which is very blunt, direct, and consistent.”

The Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Friday. Castellanos replaced Max Kepler in the sixth inning and finished with two hits and three RBIs, including a home run, in three at-bats. He also didn't mind expressing his frustration with the inconsistent playing time, which he alluded to earlier in the season.

When Castellanos was replaced in the ninth inning in a 2-1 victory against the Atlanta Braves. However, he's never been a positive defender, and that was very much confirmed when manager Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled him in the ninth inning of a one-run game. Still, Castellanos has been an important piece for the Phillies, especially in the postseason, where Philadelphia is positioned to make a deep run.

Nick Castellanos' deep talke on Phillies' Karen incident

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had a surprisingly deep take on the Phillies Karen incident that showed an older woman pleading for a baseball that was retrieved by a father for his kid. After the entire confrontation was captured on video and went viral, Castellanos offered his take on it during an appearance on On Base with Mookie Betts.

“This woman was obviously mad about a lot of other things in her life, right? So then this one instance happened. So now everything that she has been mad about for years all came out in this one moment where she feels like this man stole her opportunity for happiness,” Castellanos said.

The kid who missed out on the baseball was rewarded with autographed Phillies memorabillia after the game.