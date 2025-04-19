The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, and Nick Castellanos once again turned in a solid outing for his team. The veteran outfielder has been swinging a hot bat lately, and a random at-bat in the fifth inning of their latest win showed the unique way in which Castellanos has made some changes to improve his play.

In this at-bat, Castellanos fouled off six consecutive offerings before coaxing a center‑cut 94 MPH fastball from Marlins left‑hander Anthony Veneziano and driving a line single into left field. Castellanos ended up forcing Veneziano to throw him 11 pitches, which exemplified the newfound patience and plate discipline the former All-Star has been working on to begin the 2025 campaign

“Well, I feel like I’m relaxed a little bit more,” Castellanos said of his new strategy at the plate. “Not trying to do too much. If I don’t know a guy, or just a righty in general, I’ll see a pitch or two. Just to see what he’s got. I’m not going up there trying to hit the ball over the ivy.”

Related Philadelphia Phillies NewsArticle continues below
Marlins Phillies prediction, odds, pick, MLB odds
Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds, pick – 4/19/2025
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at LECOM Park.
Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez turns clock back to Cole Hamels with career best
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Nick Castellanos mysteriously leaves Phillies game vs. Giants

This resurgence comes at a crucial juncture. The Phillies improved to 12-8 on the season and now trail the division‑leading New York Mets by a single game in the National League East standings. It may be early, but with both teams looking like World Series contenders, winning the division could be the difference between making a deep playoff run and getting bounced early.

Castellanos’ ability to extend at‑bats has already reduced his strikeout rate from 21.1% a year ago to 19.2% in 2025. As Philadelphia heads into a pivotal series against the Mets beginning April 21, his refined approach could prove a decisive factor in their quest for the division crown. With Castellanos continuing to mash, the Phillies are in a good spot to make some noise once again in the 2025 campaign.