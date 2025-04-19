The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, and Nick Castellanos once again turned in a solid outing for his team. The veteran outfielder has been swinging a hot bat lately, and a random at-bat in the fifth inning of their latest win showed the unique way in which Castellanos has made some changes to improve his play.

In this at-bat, Castellanos fouled off six consecutive offerings before coaxing a center‑cut 94 MPH fastball from Marlins left‑hander Anthony Veneziano and driving a line single into left field. Castellanos ended up forcing Veneziano to throw him 11 pitches, which exemplified the newfound patience and plate discipline the former All-Star has been working on to begin the 2025 campaign

“Well, I feel like I’m relaxed a little bit more,” Castellanos said of his new strategy at the plate. “Not trying to do too much. If I don’t know a guy, or just a righty in general, I’ll see a pitch or two. Just to see what he’s got. I’m not going up there trying to hit the ball over the ivy.”

This resurgence comes at a crucial juncture. The Phillies improved to 12-8 on the season and now trail the division‑leading New York Mets by a single game in the National League East standings. It may be early, but with both teams looking like World Series contenders, winning the division could be the difference between making a deep playoff run and getting bounced early.

Castellanos’ ability to extend at‑bats has already reduced his strikeout rate from 21.1% a year ago to 19.2% in 2025. As Philadelphia heads into a pivotal series against the Mets beginning April 21, his refined approach could prove a decisive factor in their quest for the division crown. With Castellanos continuing to mash, the Phillies are in a good spot to make some noise once again in the 2025 campaign.