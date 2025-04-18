ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NL East rivals square off as the Miami Marlins visit the Philadelphia Phillies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Marlins head into the series at 8-10 on the year, which is good for third place in the NL East. Still, they are coming off being swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game series, being outscored 22-10. Meanwhile, the Phillies come into the series at 11-8 on the year, which places them in second in the NL East. They just split a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins and Phillies will play game one of the series on Friday.

Marlins-Phillies Projected Starters

Cal Quatril vs. Taijuan Walker

Cal Quantrill (1-1) with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP

Last Start: Quantrill went five innings, giving up seven hits and five walks. He would strike out two batters while giving up three runs. Quantrill would take the no-decision as the Marlins beat the Nationals 11-4.

Away Splits: Quatril is 1-0 on the road this year with a 0.00 ERA and a .235 opponent batting average.

Taijuan Walker (1-1) with a 2.30 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Walker went five innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would strike out five batters, and five up six runs, with four of them being earned in a loss to the Giants.

Home Splits: Walker is 1-1 at home with a 3.27 ERA and a .220 opponent batting average.

Here are the Marlins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +184

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: FDSNFL/NBCSP

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins have been led by Matt Mervis. Mervis is hitting .262 with a .319 OBP. He has six home runs, 12 RBIS, and seven runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Stowers is playing well this year. He is hitting .290 with a .384 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, ten RBIS, a stolen base, and eight runs scored. Scoring runs is what Xavier Edwards has done well this year. He has scored 11 times while hitting .333 with a .424 OBP. He has three doubles, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Otto Lopez has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .239 with a .329 OBP;. He has five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIS, a stolen base, and nine runs scored. Finally, Griffin Conine is hitting .298 with a .375 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Schwarber leads the way for the Phillies this year. He is hitting .284 with a .435 OBP. Schwarber has a double, a triple, six home runs, 14 RBIs, a stolen base, and 16 runs scored. Nick Castellanos has also been solid this year. He is hitting .304 with a .360 BOP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIS, and ten runs scored. Bryce Harper has also been scoring runs well this year. He has scored 13 times this year, while hitting .261 with a .400 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Edmundo Sosa has been solid when in the lineup. He has played in just 11 games, but is hitting .414 with four doubles, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Bryson Stott has also been solid. He is hitting .271 with a .348 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIS, and eight runs scored.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

While Cal Quantrill is 1-1, and did have a solid start on the road against the Braves, opponents are hitting well against I'm. Opponents are hitting .352 against Quantril this year, while also having two home runs. His hard-hit ball rate is up this year, which could lead to plenty of powerful shots from this Phillies lineup. Current Phillies have hit well against Quantrill, power-wise. In 90 at-bats, the current Phillies are hitting .222, but with six home runs and 13 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 3-16 with a walk, but has three home runs against Quantrill in his career. Meanwhile, Taijuan Walker is coming off a bad start, giving up six runs, with four of them being earned. Still, in his other two starts, he has pitched 10.2 innings, giving up just 12 base runners and not giving up a run. The current Marlins have just four hits in 40 at-bats. Jesus Sanchez has two of the hits, with a double, but in 18 at-bats. Otto Lopez has the only home run, going 2-5 against Walker with a home run and two RBIs. With the better pitcher on the mound, take the Phillies in this one.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+100)