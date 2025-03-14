The Philadelphia Phillies have featured a quality team in recent seasons, but they have not earned a World Series victory since 2008. In all reality, Philadelphia has featured championship-caliber teams over the past few years. The ball club has been unable to take care of business in October, though. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is not giving up hope on Philadelphia's current core of stars.

“Really, I think our club has been good enough the last couple of years to win a world championship,” Dombrowski recently said, via John Perrotto of Forbes. “Sometimes, you just have to play better at the right time. In ‘23, we all of a sudden quit hitting for a couple of games. I felt before that we were going to play in the World Series. Then last year we didn’t play well.

“You’re always looking to get better, and we want to be better but sometimes it comes down to playing well at the right time. So sometimes you might want to change a person or two (on the roster) but the reality is we feel we have a championship-caliber team.”

The Phillies have high expectations for the 2025 season. Philadelphia features more than enough talent to earn a championship, but the Los Angeles Dodgers stand in their way in the National League. Sure, other contenders such as the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and San Diego Padres could challenge the Phillies. Philadelphia's most daunting opponent is the Dodgers and their super-team, however.

With Bryce Harper leading the way, the Phillies will not back down. All Philadelphia needs to do is earn a postseason spot. Anything can happen once the playoffs begin. If the Phillies can catch fire in October, upsetting the Dodgers in a potential playoff series will become a legitimate possibility.

Of course, Philadelphia would still have to play an American League ball club in the Fall Classic. Earning a championship is not going to be a simple task. Dave Dombrowski clearly believes in the team, though.