The Philadelphia Phillies may have to start the 2025 season without one of their most reliable bullpen arms. Left-handed reliever Matt Strahm is dealing with an impingement and bone bruise in his left shoulder, putting his Opening Day availability in doubt.

Strahm, 33, has been a critical piece of the Phillies' bullpen, particularly after a stellar 2024 season in which he posted a 1.87 ERA across 66 appearances and earned his first career All-Star selection. However, an MRI recently revealed shoulder inflammation and irritation, leading the Phillies to sideline him from throwing for now.

While Strahm is eager to return, he understands the importance of patience to ensure long-term health. “It’s only March,” Strahm said. “We have bigger plans for this team than March. It’s something we want to get ahead of and clean up so it’s not an issue later.”

Matt Strahm taking a cautious approach leading up to Opening Day for the Phillies

Despite his competitive nature, Strahm acknowledges that taking the necessary time to recover is in his best interest. “Let’s just say they had to put a leash on the dog,” he joked.

Strahm will be evaluated by Phillies team physician Dr. Steven Cohen in Florida to determine a plan moving forward. While there’s no structural damage, the left-hander will need to rest before he can begin the process of rebuilding arm strength, making his status for Opening Day uncertain.

If Strahm is unable to go when the season begins on March 27 against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies will have to adjust their late-game plans. The team had expected to rely on a core group of Strahm, Jordan Romano, Orion Kerkering, and José Alvarado to close out games. His absence would put even more pressure on Alvarado as the primary left-hander in the bullpen.

The Phillies do have some potential replacements in camp, including Nabil Crismatt, Jose Cuas, John McMillon, Nick Vespi, Tyler Phillips, and Koyo Aoyagi. Of that group, Vespi is the only lefty, which could factor into the team’s decision if they want to maintain a balanced bullpen. Another intriguing option is Taijuan Walker, who has pitched well this spring and may now be locked into a bullpen role.

Strahm has been dealing with discomfort for some time, noticing the pain increase as he ramped up his throwing intensity. “Live BP, as soon as I upticked the intensity, it was like, ‘Dang, that kind of hurt.’ And then after my second [Grapefruit League] outing, it was like, ‘I’m not recovering like I should,’” he explained.

He remains optimistic about his return but understands the situation requires caution. “This is something I don’t want to be dumb with,” Strahm said. “I’m only 33 years old. I want to play this game until I’m 40. It’s something I’ve got to take care of and make sure it doesn’t linger in the future.”

While the Phillies hope Strahm will be ready for the start of the season, his long-term health remains the priority. Whether he’s available for Opening Day or not, his presence will be crucial for Philadelphia’s bullpen in 2025.