Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reacted with appreciation after hearing a message of encouragement from NBA legend Michael Jordan during a recent interview shared by the league.

As the Timberwolves prepare to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the NBA released an interview between Edwards and longtime broadcaster Ahmad Rashad in which Rashad relayed Jordan’s thoughts about the young guard.

Rashad opened the conversation by discussing Edwards’ playing style and the attention he receives from opposing defenses.

“There are very few people who enjoy the way you do. One of them is Michael Jordan. Now, Michael Jordan recently talked about how you being double-teamed is a sign of respect. You know that?”

Edwards responded simply.

“Yeah.”

Rashad then revealed that he had recently spoken with Jordan and shared the Hall of Famer’s message about Edwards’ continued development and mentality.

“I talked to him yesterday and we talked about you. And he said, he loves his passion on both ends, that you have. He said you need to continue improving on your game and accepting challenges and thriving. And he knows you're the type of person that has that determination. That’s pretty cool to have [that] isn’t it? To have that guy be your fan?”

AHMAD RASHAD to ANTHONY EDWARDS: "I talked to MJ yesterday about you. He said he loves your passion… he said you need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges, and thriving."

Edwards smiled as he acknowledged the praise from the six-time NBA champion.

“For sure.”

The Timberwolves guard also recalled an early interaction with Jordan before he entered the league.

“He came to the gym, my pre-draft workout before I got drafted to Minnesota.”

Anthony Edwards thriving in career-best season after Michael Jordan praise

Jordan’s comments come as Edwards continues to establish himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. The 24-year-old guard has steadily elevated his game since being selected first overall by Minnesota in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Now in his sixth season, Edwards is producing the most efficient campaign of his career. He is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting career-best marks of 49.5% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range.

Across 53 games this season, Edwards has played 35.6 minutes per contest and has emerged as the focal point of Minnesota’s offense while continuing to grow as a two-way presence.

His production has helped guide the Timberwolves to a 40-23 record, placing the team among the top contenders in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota has also carried strong momentum into the final stretch of the regular season, entering Saturday’s matchup on a five-game winning streak.

Edwards’ leadership has played a central role in the franchise’s recent success. The Timberwolves have reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the past two seasons and will again look to contend deep into the postseason.

With Minnesota continuing its push toward the playoffs, Edwards remains focused on building his game while embracing the challenges Jordan referenced in his message. The Timberwolves will look to extend their winning streak when they host the Magic as they continue their pursuit of another deep postseason run.