The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to bring back JT Realmuto on a three-year contract. On Tuesday, the Phillies officially announced the signing. The team also announced that utility man Weston Wilson was designated for assignment.

“The Phillies have re-signed catcher J.T. Realmuto to a three-year contract. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, INF/OF Weston Wilson was designated for assignment,” the Phillies shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Bringing back Realmuto provides the Phillies with added veteran leadership. It's also a move that will help the entire pitching staff, as most of the team's hurlers seem to enjoy throwing to him. Of course, Realmuto is also one of the better offensive catchers in baseball.

Article Continues Below

The decision to designate Wilson was likely a difficult one, however. The 31-year-old gave the Phillies all-around versatility given his ability to play second base, first base and the outfield. His numbers don't jump off the page — Wilson is a career .242/.328/.428 hitter — but utility players are always valuable.

It would not be surprising to see Wilson receive interest from other teams. His only big league seasons have come in Philadelphia, so perhaps a fresh start will lead to improved overall performance.

At the end of the day, re-signing Realmuto was an obvious move for the Phillies after missing out on Bo Bichette. Failing to sign Bichette led Philadelphia to use that money to bring back the veteran catcher. The 34-year-old will do everything he can to help the Phillies win the National League East and make a World Series push.