The Philadelphia Phillies are arguably the hottest teams in baseball right now. Kyle Schwarber's historic performance was the centerpiece of a 19-4 win against the Atlanta Braves. One day later, Bryce Harper led his team in a different kind of competition, deciding the team's fantasy football draft order. What better sport to use to make the order than golf for baseball players?

The Phillies took some time out of their batting practice to tee off from home plate. Philadelphia's participants played a game of closest to the pin to see who would secure the first pick in the draft. Harper, Schwarber, and other Phillies stars took part in a fiery competition, according to CBS Sports' Tricia Whitaker.

The Phillies are having a closest to the pin contest right now to determine their Fantasy Football draft order and it’s phenomenal content. pic.twitter.com/kj7RdvtukA — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Phillies' fantasy football league might not turn heads, but the camaraderie of the team is undeniable. Harper is confident in Philadelphia's chances to make a deep playoff run this season. The draft is a great distraction from the slog of the Major League Baseball season, though. It could introduce a new sense of competition that could reinvigorate the team's energy.

Despite the excitement that comes with a fantasy football draft, one player doesn't need any extra energy to use at the plate. Schwarber continued his push for National League MVP on Thursday with four home runs against the Braves. He and Harper have led the Phillies offense on a tear that the league hates to see from one of MLB's top teams.

Philadelphia has a big lead in the NL East that it hopes to expand this weekend against Atlanta. If the series opener is any indication, the Phillies could secure the top spot division with almost certainty this weekend. Regardless of where the team finishes, Schwarber and Harper are on track to finish the season strong.

The only question now is who will take the fantasy crown home.