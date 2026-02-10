Rumors have swirled throughout the offseason in reference to a potential Nick Castellanos trade. The Philadelphia Phillies' signing of outfielder Adolis Garcia made it seem as if Castellanos was destined to be moved ahead of spring training. Yet, pitchers and catchers are now set to report, spring training will begin soon, and Castellanos is still a member of the Phillies. Team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was recently asked if the ball club is still looking to find Castellanos a new home.

“Well, we continue to talk to clubs about (a potential Castellanos trade),” Dombrowski said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And that's our focus prior to the start of spring training. So that's something that we'll continue to work on this week.”

Dombrowski was then asked if the Phillies hope to have the situation resolved this week.

“Hopefully, yes.”

When later asked if Castellanos will be in camp when position players are expected to report if not traded, Dombrowski gave a straight-forward response about the Phillies' plans.

“Well, at this point, we're doing everything we can to make a move by that time period. I'll leave it at that right now.”

Castellanos, a two-time All-Star, had an underwhelming 2025 season. He also began to see a lack of consistent playing time later in the '25 campaign. A change-of-scenery is probably the best decision for Castellanos and the Phillies. However, it seems as if the team has had a difficult time finding a Castellanos trade partner.

Dombrowski's comments certainly suggest that Castellanos will not spend the 2026 season in Philadelphia. It remains to be seen where he may be traded, though.