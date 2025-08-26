The Philadelphia Phillies are seemingly in a strong position as they are in first place in the National League East with a 6.0-game lead over the second-place New York Mets. However, neither general manager Dave Dombrowski nor manager Rob Thomson are about to take anything for granted. They are still making moves to make their team more competitive.

The Phillies are coming off a brutal 13-3 loss to the Mets at Citi Field Monday night. The game started off as if it would be Philadelphia's night as the visitors built a 3-0 lead. However, the Mets rediscovered their offense and put 13 runs on the board for a 13-3 triumph.

The Mets lit up a number of Philadelphia hurlers, but the Phillies brain trust could not abide the performance of Joe Ross. He he gave up three runs — all of them earned — and three hits in 1.0 inning of work. The Phillies decided Ross was not going to help them during the remainder of the season and they released him Tuesday.

Ross had made 37 appearances for the Phillies and he had a 5.12 earned run average in 51.0 innings of work. He had given up 57 hits and 18 walks while striking out 39 batters. He had a WHIP of 1.47.

Phillies want to keep Mets from mounting a charge

While the Phillies have a significant lead over the Mets in the National League East, there are nearly five full weeks left in the season. The two teams have six more meetings left on the schedule, including two in New York and four in Philadelphia.

One of the issues facing Thomson and the Phillies is the loss of ace starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. He went on the disabled list last week with thoracic outlet syndrome, a devastating injury that ended his 2025 season.

Wheeler had surgery and won't be back until the 2026 season. It is expected that it will take six to eight months for Wheeler to make a full recovery.

The Phillies are going to be dependent on Christopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Ranger Suarez as their starting pitchers the rest of the way.

The Philadelphia bullpen does not look overly dependable at this point. While they cut Ross, they still have Jordan Romano and he has struggled badly this season. He has an 8.23 ERA along with a 2-4 record in 42.2 innings.

Tanner Banks is having a solid season with a 5-2 record along with a 2.88 ERA in 56.1 innings. Matt Strahm has a 1-3 record with a 3.16 ERA in 51.1 innings.