Zack Wheeler continued his historic season for the Philadelphia Phillies Monday with another gem. After a rare poor outing from fellow starter Ranger Suarez in the series finale against the Angels, Wheeler got the Phillies back on track with a strong showing in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Wheeler allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings. It was the fifth time this season he’s recorded 10+ strikeouts without giving up a walk, the most by a Phillies pitcher in 125 years, per MLB’s Sarah Langs. Wheeler now has 12 10+K/0 BB starts since joining the team in 2020, two more than any other Philadelphia pitcher.

Zack Wheeler rewrites Phillies history in dominant 2025 season

While Wheeler continued his dominant ways Monday, Red Sox starter Walker Buehler was excellent as well, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk in seven innings. The teams ended up heading to extra innings tied 2-2.

However the Phillies got a rare walk-off win in the 10th. With the bases loaded, Edmundo Sosa checked his swing on a Jordan Hicks slider but his bat made contact with catcher Carlos Narvaez’s glove.

The play was reviewed and interference was called. Sosa took first base, allowing Brandon Marsh to score the winning run. It was the first walk-off win on catcher interference since 1971.

Although Wheeler didn’t win his 10th game of the season, he continued his incredible 2025 campaign. The 11th-year veteran is 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 128 innings. Wheeler made his third career All-Star Game this year and he’s already up to 4.8 bWAR in 20 starts. He posted 6.1 bWAR in 32 starts last season when he finished second in Cy Young voting.

The Phillies’ ace was awarded NL Pitcher of the Month for June after recording a ridiculous 0.58 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in five starts last month. He became just the third starter in franchise history to post a sub 0.60 ERA while throwing 30+ innings in a month.

The 35-year-old hurler also made history with his 1,000th strikeout for the Phillies. Wheeler’s just the 10th player in team history to reach the milestone.