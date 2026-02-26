With the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2026 season, the team is looking to vastly improve after a relatively disappointing season under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. As the Cowboys are in the midst of the offseason, if there's one thing that Schottenheimer wants, it's a coaching staff with continuity, shutting down the Philadelphia Eagles from interviewing someone on the staff.

Schottenheimer was speaking at the NFL Combine on Thursday, where he was asked about the Eagles being interested in reviewing Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. He would reveal that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni called up Schottenheimer, asking about interviewing Adams, but the Cowboys denied them, which then went into a conversation about their children.

“Klayton is the best. I love Klayton. It was funny,” Schottenheimer said, according to Jon Machota. “Because when Nick [Sirianni] called me, there’s different ways you can do it. You can send in slips and things like that. Nick, of course, called me. He said, ‘I got a question to ask you. I want to send a letter in for Klayton.’ I said, ‘Uh, don’t bother, buddy. I’m going to have to deny you on that one.’ He said, ‘I’m not calling the plays.’ I said, ‘I’m going to have to deny you.’”

“So then we start talking about our kids, he's like ‘Yeah, I would've done the same thing, but I had to ask.' Look, Klayton is a stud; his energy is amazing. Again, Nick wasn't wrong for trying,” Schottenheimer continued.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on declining the Philadelphia Eagles an opportunity to interview Dallas OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator position pic.twitter.com/Z3x8ASIxCR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 26, 2026

The Eagles would eventually hire former quarterback and Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, but Dallas held and kept Adams, whom Schottenheimer sees a lot of potential with, as mentioned. At any rate, the Cowboys' offense looks to improve after finishing with a 7-9 record, finishing second in the NFC East.