The Philadelphia Phillies endured a questionable end to their most recent series against the New York Mets. After Wednesday's game, Rob Thomson spoke about Edwin Diaz's actions on the mound against J.T. Realmuto, all but accusing the closer of faking a hip injury.

When talking to reporters after the game, Thomson spoke about the issue in the 10th inning. Diaz faced J.T. Realmuto with Nick Castellanos on first base. Throughout the at-bat, Diaz disengaged three times. It should have been an automatic walk, but the call was reversed when the umpires learned that Diaz's third step-off was because of injury.

Thomson didn't quite believe that story, according to SportsNet New York writer Danny Abriano.

“So my question was, he wasn't injured after the first time he stepped off or after the second time he stepped off,” Thomson said about what happened. “So he steps off the third time, they award him second base, then he calls the trainer out. Kind of doesn't make sense to me. That’s a play that I’ll have to remember to tell our pitchers. Step off a third time, it's a big part of the game, calls the trainer out. We’ll take you out, we'll put somebody else in.”

Diaz's injury, fake or not, might have robbed the Phillies of an extra-innings win to prevent the series sweep. Winning all three of their matchups against Philadelphia so far gives New York a comfortable lead in the NL East.

Down the line, the close games between the Mets and Phillies could go a long way in deciding not only the division, but also the National League playoff picture. It might seem a bit unnecessary to some, but Thomson understands how important each game is.

The Phillies and Mets will meet again later down the road with more on the line, but Thomson will undoubtedly be on the lookout for similar “antics” that New York might try.