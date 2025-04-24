The New York Mets capped off a perfect homestand in thrilling fashion, with Starling Marte delivering a broken-bat, walk-off single in extra innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies. But, while Marte may have earned the glory, Pete Alonso's base-running sealed the victory. His strategy was as gritty as it gets.

When asked if he knew he would be safe while rounding third, Alonso offered a blunt assessment to SYN TV on X, formerly Twitter.

“Run like hell and slide just in case.”

Alonso's dash home came after his own game-tying double in the 10th inning, a clutch hit that revived the Mets' chances. With the crowd roaring at Citi Field, Marte punched a soft liner into shallow center and Pete Alonso turned on the Jets. There was no hesitation. No calculation. Just pure instinct and trust in his teammate to come through when it matters.

The win marked the Mets' seventh straight win, capping off a perfect seven-game stretch at home. It's only the second time in franchise history that this has happened. The team now holds the best record in Major League Baseball at 18-7 and is building serious momentum in the National League East.

Alonso's hard-nosed play is emblematic of what this Mets squad is becoming known for–resilience, hustle, and clutch execution. From Juan Soto's key throw in the eighth inning to David Peterson stranding runners early, it was another all-around team performance.

For Pete Alonso, the strategy may have been simple, but it worked to perfection. And as long as the Mets keep running like “hell,” fans in Queens have a lot to brag about.

Playing this brand of fearless, aggressive baseball, their confidence will only grow. Each game builds on the last, reinforcing a culture of belief and camaraderie. It's not just about talent. It's about heart. And right now, the Mets are showing they've got plenty of both.