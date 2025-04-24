The Mets made a major statement this week, sweeping the Phillies and making franchise history in the process. With a 4-3 walk-off win in extra innings on Wednesday, New York capped off a 7-0 homestand and improved to 18-7 on the season, the best record in baseball.

They also became the first Mets team to ever start a season 12-1 at home, a sign of how dominant and cohesive this group has become under manager Carlos Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns.

“This is a really special group,” said Pete Alonso, who drove in the tying run in the 10th. “The guys that were added — not just talent-wise, but personality-wise — they just kind of jelled right in.”

The Mets' stars are shining. Francisco Lindor dazzled on both sides of the ball. Juan Soto made a pair of game-saving throws from right field, including a one-hopper that cut down Nick Castellanos at the plate in the eighth. And Alonso came through in the clutch once again. Starling Marte delivered the walk-off knock with a broken-bat single.

The Mets continue their hot streak

But it wasn’t just the stars. The bullpen, posting a league-best 2.34 ERA, held the Phillies scoreless through key late innings. Danny Young struck out Bryce Harper and Castellanos in a big seventh. Max Kranick closed the door in the 10th after Edwin Diaz exited with hip discomfort.

Diaz, who has struggled early this season, felt cramping in his left hip after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto in the 10th. The discomfort caused a balk and his eventual removal, though postgame tests were encouraging. “I feel strong,” Diaz said. “Let's see how it feels Friday.”

While the Phillies continue to sputter offensively, with all 11 of their hits on Wednesday going for singles, the Mets are combining elite pitching, timely hitting, and strong defense to overwhelm opponents.

New York has now won seven straight games, including back-to-back sweeps of the Cardinals and Phillies. And they're doing it without key arms like Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, both sidelined since spring training.

What sets this Mets team apart isn’t just talent. It’s depth, cohesion, and smart roster construction. Stearns has built a team that can win in different ways. And while the payroll grabs headlines, many of the Mets’ key contributors are cost-efficient, smartly scouted pieces. For the Phillies, who are 48-50 since sweeping the Dodgers last July, the rivalry with the Mets has shifted. New York isn't just spending. They're winning with purpose and precision. And the rest of the league should take notice.