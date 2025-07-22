The Philadelphia Phillies have won some wild games this season, but perhaps none were as wild as what the Phillies saw on Monday night. Philadelphia defeated the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, after a catcher's interference call. It was the first time in more than 50 years that Major League Baseball saw a game end that way.

The Phillies had the bases loaded, when Edmundo Sosa came up to the plate. On a 2-2 check swing, the Red Sox catcher's glove contacted the bat. Following a review of that play, a confirmation of catcher's interference allowed a Phillies baserunner to score.

Following the crazy victory, the Phillies manager Rob Thomson was left just about speechless.

“There's two things this year that I've never seen before in 40 years,” Thomson said, per ESPN. “One is a walk-off inside-the-park home run, and one is a walk-off catcher's interference.”

The last game decided by a walk-off catcher interference came in 1971, when the Cincinnati Reds played the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies have won three walk-off games this year

Philadelphia is used to winning some close games this season. One of the team's walk-off games was won on a wild pitch, way back in April. Then on June 6, Brandon Marsh singled to win a game in a walk-off.

This one however felt very different for Phillies players. Philadelphia won in the bottom of the 10th without putting a ball in play. There was an automatic runner to start the action on second base, and then walks loaded the bases.

“It's strange,” Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “People always say, I've never seen that before on a baseball field. It's just another one. I'm wondering how many more times you can say that.”

The victory was Philadelphia's 57th this year. The Phillies lead the National League East, by just half a game over the New York Mets.

Philadelphia plays the Red Sox again on Tuesday. Time will tell if that game turns out to be just as exciting.

Philadelphia Phillies second base Edmundo Sosa (33) celebrates a walk-off win on catcher's interference with teammates during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts after a strike out during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) follows through after throwing a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park.
