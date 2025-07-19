With the season's second half now underway, the focus for the Philadelphia Phillies remains the same: get back to October by any means necessary. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will likely use the upcoming trade deadline to fortify the team. That could include adding to an offense led by slugging designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. Before Saturday's game, former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard, a franchise icon, was asked by Phillies beat reporter Tim Kelly (via X/Twitter) who would win between a prime version of himself and Schwarber in a Home Run Derby.

Ryan Howard was asked who would win a Home Run Derby between the prime version of himself and Kyle Schwarber. 💣🍿 (Via @TimKellySports) pic.twitter.com/7GfBpdD8fN — On Pattison (@OnPattison) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Ryan Howard was asked who would win a Home Run Derby between the prime version of himself and Kyle Schwarber,” posted Kelly, the editor of Philadelphia sports site OnPattison, on the social media platform.

It is certainly a fun hypothetical to ponder. Howard is one of the franchise's best power hitters, and one of the most fearsome sluggers of his era. Schwarber checks off both of those boxes on this current Phillies squad. The main difference between the two is Howard's World Series title. If Schwarber captures another title, he will surpass Howard's total. Furthermore, it would likely cement his place in franchise lore.

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies look to follow in Ryan Howard's footsteps

Even after Friday night's 6-5 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Angels, the Phillies are still in first place of the NL East. They are up by half a game on the New York Mets. A win Saturday night would at least help them maintain that advantage. With just seven head-to-head games left against the Mets, it's imperative that Philadelphia starts the second half on the right foot.

If Schwarber and his teammates get the win on Saturday night, followed by Sunday, a series win over the Angels would be a great start to the second half. It would also help them keep their division lead. Over the next few weeks, Philadelphia only plays AL opponents. The Angels are followed by hosting the Boston Red Sox. Afterwards are six games on the road, followed by six at home, and another three on the road against the Texas Rangers. If the Phillies survive that gauntlet, there's a good chance that another October run is in their future.