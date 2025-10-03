On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. For Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani, he will be on the mound for the first game. It will be his first postseason start as a pitcher, and it will be on the road.

Nevertheless, he is looking forward to playing against the rowdy Philly crowd. Ironically, it is the opposing fans in the City of Brotherly Love that are one of his favorite things, per Bob Nighthengale of USA Today.

‘They are very passionate,” he said. Later, Ohtani added that he loves the legendary cheese sticks that are served in the visiting clubhouse. The Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions after winning the NL West Division with a record of 93-69. Meanwhile, the Phillies finished the season with a record of 96-66, securing home-field advantage.

In the process, they won the NL East division title for the second consecutive year. Also, the clash between Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper will be one to marvel at. All three of whom, with Ohtani and Schwarber the most obvious, have had stellar seasons.

Schwarber finished the regular season batting .240 with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs. Ohtani batted .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs. As for Harper, he came away batting .267 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Something about the Phillies' hometown that is endearing

When it comes to sports, Philadelphia has its unique breed of fandom. Regardless of the circumstances, the fans remain loyal to the end. Whether it is the Phillies, Eagles, or 76ers, the City of Brotherly Love never wavers in its love.

That is something that rubs off on those who come by the city, even if they are on the opposite side. It is the blue-collar ethos that is embedded in the city's fabric, giving it its identity.

As a result, there is nothing like it.