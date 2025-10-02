The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the NLDS with their biggest weapon ready for the spotlight. Shohei Ohtani will start Game 1 against the Phillies, marking the first time the Dodgers has faced Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS since 2009. Fans are asking the obvious question: will Shohei Ohtani have any limitations when he takes the mound? The answer from the front office is simple.

According to Andrew Friedman, “He’s just a normal starting pitcher now.” For the Dodgers, that means Ohtani is cleared to unleash his full arsenal without restrictions.

This is a major storyline for October. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani two-way experiment already grabbed headlines in the regular season, but now it shifts to the postseason spotlight. According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, Ohtani will be the first player in MLB history to start at least one game as a pitcher and at least one as a non-pitcher in the same postseason. That unprecedented dual role highlights his value and the confidence the Dodgers have in him. Against the Phillies, every inning will matter, and Ohtani’s arm will be the centerpiece of the strategy.

The matchup with Philadelphia adds more intrigue. The Dodgers-Phillies series pairs two powerhouse lineups, but pitching depth often decides October baseball. By handing the ball to Ohtani in Game 1, the Dodgers sends a clear message. They are not easing him in. They are attacking from the start. For a Phillies lineup built on power, that presents a new challenge. Ohtani’s fastball and splitter combination remain as dangerous as ever, and his ability to reset momentum with strikeouts could swing the entire series.

The Dodgers also believe that Ohtani’s impact goes beyond numbers. His presence in the clubhouse sets a tone. Teammates draw energy from his routine, and fans see him as a symbol of the franchise’s championship push. In a postseason defined by pressure, that intangible edge can be decisive. The question now becomes whether the Dodgers’ bold choice pays off in the opener. With Ohtani on the mound, the stage is set for history to unfold in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Can Shohei Ohtani silence the Phillies and write the first chapter of his October legacy?