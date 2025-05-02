Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had high praise for teammate Taijuan Walker following a rollercoaster outing against the Washington Nationals. After a tough sixth inning that undid five solid frames, Walker still earned props from Turner, who emphasized the right-hander's resilience and impact during the 2025 MLB season.

On Pattison, a Philadelphia sports network caught up with the Phillies short stop after the game and he had this to say about Walker,

“Yeah, he's been great, man. He's battled through some stuff… He works hard, so, it's just nice seeing it and he's been great.”

Walker began Thursday's night against the Nationals on fire, allowing just one hit through five innings. But the sixth frame unraveled fast, starting with a double by CJ Abrams followed by a line drive that hit Walker on the leg. Though only one of the four runs he surrendered was earned, the damage shifted momentum. The Nationals took that momentum to ultimately pull out a tough win over a solid Phillies team, ending their four-game win streak.

Still, Turner's comments weren't hollow praise. The Phillies pitching staff has needed depth with Ranger Suàrez sidelined, and Walker's presence has been crucial. Despite a 1-3 record, he's been tasked with logging innings and stabilizing the rotation. His performance prior to the sixth inning showed flashes of his past form.

Offensively, Turner was one of the few bright spots Thursday night, tallying three hits and raising his average. His leadership and consistency continue to be inevitable to Philadelphia as they navigate a competitive National League East.

The broader story of Taijuan Walker this year is one of bounce-back determination. Though inconsistencies remain, he's displayed the mental toughness required to compete at a high-level. As the 2025 MLB season rolls on, the Phillies will need more outings like the first five innings on Thursday– just with a cleaner finish.

And with Turner backing him publicly, Walker's confidence could be the key to turning his season around.