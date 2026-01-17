On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off missing out on Bo Bichette in free agency, finalized a three-year, $45 million agreement with JT Realmuto to keep the 34-year-old catcher in the City of Brotherly Love. The reception to Realmuto's new contract is mixed, with some believing that they had to pony up to keep the veteran catcher while some raised some questions regarding the risk that comes with signing an aging catcher to a deal of that kind.

But whatever the case may be, Realmuto returning to the Phillies is a big deal. And insiders were all over that breaking news — with Robert Murray of Fansided and Foul Territory TV even being caught on camera on MLB Network when he received a call from his source revealing that the veteran catcher was going back to his team of the past seven seasons.

Realmuto has been one of the most consistent backstops in MLB over the past decade or so, and the Phillies have to be pleased that they're bringing him back as much as it thrilled Murray to receive that call while recording.

Phillies make astute JT Realmuto decision

Realmuto is no longer one of the best catchers in MLB, but the intangibles he provides for the Phillies are very important to their chances of contending. And it's not like he's a Martin Maldonado-type catcher who couldn't hit a lick but still finds employment due to his pitch-calling and leadership — he can still produce with the bat somewhat, making him a solid player at the catcher position.

This is the going rate for above-average catchers, and the Phillies know that they cannot afford to lose another key contributor, especially with Ranger Suarez headed East to the Boston Red Sox. And for only three years, the risks of this arrangement are minimal anyway.