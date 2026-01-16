When a team narrowly misses out on a big-name free agent, some fans believe it is best to take a little time for a regrouping period before throwing money at another player. A scorned organization is not always ideal for doing business. Well, the Philadelphia Phillies had no interest in waiting to make a move after brutally losing Bo Bichette to the New York Mets, who had just missed out on Kyle Tucker about 14 hours earlier. They are reuniting with their catcher.

JT Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies on a three-year, $45 million contract. He has a chance to earn up to $5 million in incentives per each season, a fairly surprising investment for an aging player who spends much of his time squatting and is coming off arguably the worst season of his MLB career. The city was already envisioning what the lineup would look like with Bichette near the top of it.

The two-time American League hits leader represented new hope following another disappointing postseason outcome. Without even having two hours to process the gut-punch of him joining a divisional rival, fans are forced to accept a somewhat difficult reality: the core of the team is unlikely to dramatically change going into the 2026 campaign.

But is that as bad a people think? A large chunk of the fandom is under the impression that Philadelphia's championship window with this group has closed. Considering that Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Trea Turner, Aaron Nola, Nick Castellanos and Realmuto are all 32 years or older, it is easy to see why people would express such a fear. Time is not on this roster's side.

And yet, the club was an error away from potentially forcing a do-or-die Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 National League Division Series. Philly lost three games to the would-be back-to-back World Series champs by a combined four runs. Maybe it is not the craziest idea ever to keep the band together, at least to begin the new season.

Alright, take it easy. We will weigh both the good and the bad of Dave Dombrowski's latest move, as we assign contract grades to JT Realmuto and the Phillies.

Realmuto can help the Phillies stay relevant in 2026

The length of the Realmuto deal certainly warrants discussion, and we will get to that in a bit, but it is important to focus on what the three-time Silver Slugger can still provide entering his age-35 season. Despite batting .257 with 12 home runs, a .384 slugging percentage and .700 OPS in 2025, he was still arguably the best overall catcher on the open market.

Furthermore, Realmuto was the team's best offensive performer in the NLDS, hitting safely in all four games and posting a 1.118 OPS against the Dodgers' celebrated starting pitching rotation. Yes, it is a minuscule sample size, but it also shows that the three-time All-Star still has juice left in the tank.

It is hard to see him staying productive through the whole duration of the deal. I will not argue otherwise. He logged more innings behind home plate than anyone else last year and is already feeling the effects of being a workhorse catcher. But if he can help the Phillies win a World Series title next season, then fans will not even think about dollar figures. Even if Realmuto is lacking in the batter's box, he adds stability to the pitching staff.

Although the Ranger Suarez departure is notable, the starting rotation figures to remain a key part of this squad's identity. Accomplishing that objective in 2026 could be more arduous without No. 10 manning the backstop. Realmuto has built invaluable trust with Zack Wheeler and company over the years, earning continuous praise for his ability to call a good game. One should not take such an endorsement lightly, especially since lauded right-hander Andrew Painter is expected to debut in the near future.

The two-time Gold Glover also adds more defensively than the overall metrics suggest. I will obviously acknowledge the -19 fielding run value he has accumulated across the last three campaigns, per Baseball Savant, along with his poor framing rate, but he still boasts excellent reaction time. He tallied four catcher stealing runs, which was tied for fourth in MLB last year. Keeping men at first is a critical skill, and JT Realmuto still inspires a healthy amount of fear after more than a decade in The Show.

He has been instrumental to the Phillies clinching four straight playoff berths, an NL pennant and two divisional crowns. I believe he can still make positive contributions to a contending club. I do not fault president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for sharing that sentiment, but he does get blame for the price he paid to see his theory through.

Why did Philadelphia commit so much to JT Realmuto?

We have already established that Realmuto was the top catcher available, while also being a valuable clubhouse presence and an occasionally capable hitter at this stage of his career. However, there did not appear to be a competitive market for him. There is nothing to currently suggest that the Phillies were forced to increase their offer in order to win a bidding war. They committed three years to a catcher in decline. Adding incentives only brings the fan base more stress.

The 2010 third-round pick underwent knee surgery in 2024, but the team still trotted him out for 1,151 1/3 innings last season. Since the returning Kyle Schwarber will continue to operate as the primary designated hitter, the only position Realmuto can realistically play is catcher. Either he will burn out or Philly will have to reduce his workload. Both scenarios reinforce the seemingly iron-clad argument that the organization overpaid him.

JT Realmuto deserves ample appreciation for all he has done for the franchise since 2019. He was a vital component of the Phillies' revitalization. There is such a thing as too much gratitude, however, and a $15 million annual average value that could soar to $20 million is absolutely that.

Ultimately, though, the money could be less relevant than many believe. Dombrowski clearly prioritized Bo Bichette and does not deem an existing free agent worthy of a steep investment. If the two-time champion decides to make a blockbuster trade later on, the organization should still be able to absorb another large contract.

All of this is to say, I understand the motivation for re-signing Realmuto. The Del City, Oklahoma native can act as an adhesive amid the growing uncertainty, even if he is not as effective as he was in the past. I still have to penalize the club for not being more financially responsible on this specific deal, especially since he seemed to have limited options. But my report card still expresses an optimistic tone.

Phillies Contract Grade: B-

JT Realmuto Contract Grade: A+