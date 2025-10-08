Down 2-0 entering their NL Division Series (NLDS) Game 3 matchup, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to right the ship on the road in Los Angeles. Their opponents, the defending world champion Dodgers, are looking to close out the NL's top seed. Ahead of Game 3, the Phillies have elected to keep center fielder Harrison Bader out of the lineup. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale via X, formerly Twitter, Bader will be available to pinch hit and run as well.

“Phillies CF Harrison Bader is out of the lineup again but is available to pinch hit, manager Rob Thomson says, and likely would not be removed for a pinch runner if he reaches base,” posted Nightengale.

Bader was replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh for the second straight game, according to NBCSports' John Clark on X. While Marsh has plenty of experience playing in October for the Phillies, Bader brings a different element to the NL's best regular-season team. There could come a time in Game 3 where manager Rob Thomson will call upon the trade deadline acquisition off the bench. Can Bader contribute to the Phils' comeback, starting on Wednesday night?

Can Phillies flip script, force NLDS Game 4 versus Dodgers?

Article Continues Below

The Phillies lost Games 1 and 2 at home to the Dodgers. Dodgers starters Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell were able to limit the damage that Philadelphia's offense tried to produce. Entering Game 3, Los Angeles will look to complete a sweep of the Phils by sending another Japanese superstar, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to the hill.

Veteran Aaron Nola will take the mound for the visitors as they look to prolong their season. Minus Bader, the Phillies' lineup is still capable of hanging with the Dodgers. However, without him, they miss another dynamic presence on both the basepaths and in center field. Can Philadelphia come back from the brink without Bader? If so, it's possible that the former Minnesota Twin could make his presence felt in Game 4.