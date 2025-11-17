The Chicago Bears moved to 7-3 on the year with their 19-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. It took some more late-game heroics for the Bears to come out on top.

But quarterback Caleb Williams and the organization won't apologize for any win in the NFL. Still, to keep their winning streak alive, Williams is urging the Bears to stay in the present, via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic.

“Something that I’ve spoke about before: living in the known,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter when; it doesn’t matter how; it doesn’t matter who. We’ve got the guys; we’ve got the coaches. We live in the known. And so when our moment comes, when their moment comes, whoever it is on the team, we’ll make the play.”

This time around, it was returner Devin Duvernay who played hero for Chicago. The Vikings scored a touchdown with 50 seconds remaining to take a 17-16 lead. But on the ensuing kickoff, Duvernay returned the ball into Minnesota territory with a 56-yard return. Four plays later, the Bears hit a game-winning 48-yard field.

It follows a long lineage of shocking last-second wins for the Bears. There was Josh Blackwell's blocked field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders. Then Colston Loveland's breakaway touchdown on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bears just beat the New York Giants a week prior with a 10-point, fourth quarter comeback.

Chicago hasn't won like this since 2018, so there are no complaints about the final result. However, Williams does acknowledge that the team needs to cash-in more touchdowns. Especially if the defense is going to lead the league in takeaways. He'll take the Vikings W, but Williams knows he and the offense can bring more to the gridiron.

“When there’s blood in the water, when the defense turns the ball over for us and we get the ball back, we’ve got to put up 7 points,” he said. “When they get three-and-outs, we’ve got to put up 7 points. And that’s a mindset and a belief that we have to grow toward and get better at.”