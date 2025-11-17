The Vikings’ 19-17 loss to the Bears turned the spotlight squarely on J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson’s fraying patience. McCarthy managed just 150 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 50 percent of his throws.

His late TD to Jordan Addison briefly gave Minnesota a 17-16 lead, but Jefferson was caught on camera slamming his helmet on the sideline after another misfire, a visual emblem of a 4-6 team stuck in reverse.

Asked about McCarthy’s accuracy afterward, head coach Kevin O’Connell chose his words carefully.

He said that when he is calling plays and seeing coverages, he feels like there are opportunities out there, but he needs to “really evaluate it from the standpoint of what it looked like on the tape,” per the New York Times. It was hardly a sharp rebuke, but it was not a full-throated defense either.

The film will not be kind. As the Times detailed, O’Connell will see Jefferson so frustrated that he does not even reach for a ball that sails well over his head, plus another throw so undercut that two Bears defenders collided trying to intercept it, sending one to the sideline.

O’Connell said he was proud of the run game, liked the pass protection, and felt the Vikings were only a couple of “pitches and catches” away from winning, which is another way of saying the receivers were open and the ball did not get there.

That theme has been building. Just a week earlier, in a 27-19 home loss to the Ravens, Minnesota nearly set an embarrassing record with eight false-start penalties, tying for the second-most by a home team since 2000.

McCarthy threw two interceptions in that game as well, finishing 20-of-42, and the Vikings’ early offensive promise was buried under turnovers, penalties, and stalled drives as they slipped to 4-5.

Now, at 4-6 after the Bears' loss, the frustration is boiling over on the sideline and on tape. An opposing coach told the Times that Vikings receivers are “open all over the tape” while the passing game sputters, saying the offense should look like Cincinnati’s but instead features a young quarterback who is “really frustrating the play caller.”

O’Connell’s public diplomacy suggests he is not ready to torch McCarthy, but his insistence on what the film shows makes clear that accuracy and execution have become the defining questions of Minnesota’s season.