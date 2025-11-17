If there's one thing that became even more obvious after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it's that the learning curve is still high for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

While Sanders was the hotshot signal-caller at Colorado, he had a rude awakening in his NFL debut against the Ravens. He went 4-of-16 for 47 yards and one interception after replacing Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion, in the third quarter. Sanders also got sacked twice.

The Ravens secured the win, 23-16, and improved to 5-5. The Browns fell to 2-8, including three straight losses.

Defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that the 23-year-old Sanders was hard on himself after their defeat.

“He spoke after the game, and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance, but we're not going to allow him to do that,” said Garrett in the video posted by Browns reporter Spencer German.

“It's a team game. We're all in this together.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett revealed that Shedeur Sanders addressed the entire team after the game and tried to take the blame for Sunday's loss, but he wouldn't let him… pic.twitter.com/x8IyvSxGkE — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) November 17, 2025

The 29-year-old Garrett, for his part, had another stellar outing as he recorded four sacks for the second time this season. He also set a new NFL record after upping his total sacks to 15.

The former Defensive Player of the Year also said he told Sheduers, who notoriously fell to the fifth round of the draft, to “keep his head up” despite his forgettable debut.

It's not the first time that a young quarterback struggled in his maiden game. While Sanders did look jittery, finally getting the chance to take the field should only boost his confidence moving forward. It's also a good sign that he wanted to be accountable after the game.