With spring training underway, the Philadelphia Phillies are still exploring the idea of making a move for a player such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Kyle Tucker. This is something that Bryce Harper would be happy about and is willing to make sacrifices on his end to make work.

Harper, who started his career as an outfielder before the Phillies moved him to first base, would be open to returning to his former position.

“I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get,” Harper said, via The Athletic. “I’d be more than open to it if we had a guy like that, who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first base. But I’d go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers.”

Harper has been around the block a few times as a major leaguer. The veteran is surprised by how fast things have moved since making his debut, but he still loves what he does.”

“This is my 15th spring training,” Harper said. “It’s pretty crazy. But it’s been a blast. I still love competing, coming in here, doing my job, playing for the guys next to me. There’s nothing like it.”

Harper has not added a World Series Championship to his resume yet, but he and the Phillies have their eyes set on that this season.

Bryce Harper thinks Aaron Judge was robbed by Yankees

Six years after the Philadelphia Phillies signed him to what was the biggest deal in MLB history at the time, Bryce Harper is pleased to see players getting what they are worth.

Harper was surprised New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and other players were not able to get bigger contacts.

“It’s the name of the game now,” Harper said, via The Athletic. “Guys are getting what they’re worth. It more shocks me that a guy like Aaron Judge didn’t get more than what he got (nine years, $360 million), or certain pitchers. You look at certain players and see what they’re doing and you can expect them to be in that tier of money.

“Those are the things that shock me more than what Soto gets. I think Bobby Witt (11 years, $288.78 million) could have gotten that, somewhere near there. Same thing with Gunnar (Henderson). There are a lot of guys in our game now who are going to be up there.”

Harper has been one of the MLB's top players for a while at this point, and he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.