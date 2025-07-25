Once again, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoff hunt. At the moment, the team holds the second wild card spot in the NL and are just a half game back of the New York Mets in the NL East. There's no doubt that with a couple of tweaks, the Phillies would be in an even better position. Now, with third baseman Alec Bohm on the IL, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports via X (formerly Twitter) that the team could be a fit for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez via trade.

“Phillies are yet another potential fit for Eugenio Suarez, with Bohm out and a need for a righty bat,” posted Heyman on the social media platform. “Yanks, Mariners, Cubs, Reds, Astros, Tigers, Brewers all are also fits. @ctrent @francysromeroFR @ByRobertMurray all contributed teams.”

Bohm's fractured rib is a tricky injury to heal from. He could be out for a while. Even though he hasn't played to the levels of the past couple of seasons, the veteran third baseman is still a solid contributor. Swinging a deal for Suarez would in fact upgrade the position. Although he's not the defender that Bohm is, his bat would make the Phillies' lineup even more dangerous. Will president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski once again be bold and make a big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline?

Phillies could use boost in hunt for playoff spot

Bohm should be back before the season ends. However, if it takes that long, then it's too long for the Phillies to wait. In order to improve their place in the standings, trading for a bat like Suarez would be a wise call. The New York Yankees just traded for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, so that's one potential suitor that should be off the board. Can Philadelphia take advantage?

With Dombrowski at the helm, it wouldn't be surprising to see the long-tenured executive pull off another big move. The MLB trade deadline is all about the theatrics, and Dombrowski is certainly a bit of a show man. If he can strike a deal with Arizona and bring Suarez to Citizens Bank Park for this stretch run, then another playoff berth will likely be within Philly's grasp.