The Philadelphia Phillies may have underachieved this postseason, but fans should not expect any sweeping changes to define the team’s offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies are expected to bring back manager Rob Thomson despite the team’s NLDS exit.

Thomson has managed Philadelphia since the middle of the 2022 season and has led the club to a 346-251 record since taking over for Joe Girardi. Despite winning the National League East crown in 2025, the Phillies were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game NLDS.

It seems as though Thomson has the support of his players after the devastating loss to Los Angeles.

“I love Topper, man,” Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper told The Athletic. “He’s done a great job for us. I don’t know what the future holds. I have no idea. I think that’s a (Dave) Dombrowski question. But obviously, we love Thomper in here. He’s been great for us.”

Thomson attempted to comfort Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering after the 24-year-old made a sloppy throw that ended their season in the 11th inning of Game 4. The skipper took roughly six seconds after the snafu to console the distressed youngster.

“Just keep his head up,” Thomson told MLB.com when asked what he said to Kerkering in those six seconds. “He just got caught up in the moment a little bit. … I feel for him because he's putting it all on his shoulders. But we win as a team and we lose as a team.”

It remains to be seen what potential moves the Phillies could make in anticipation of the 2026 season, but Thomson and the core could return with a vengeance.