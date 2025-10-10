The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking toward the offseason as they were defeated in Game 4 of the NLDS by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies have been in this situation numerous times, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Manager Rob Thomson has been a part of four of those moments, and at some point, organizations start to cut ties with people once their goals aren't being met.

That led to reporters asking Thomson about job security after the loss, and that was one thing that he wasn't worried about in the moment.

“That's out of my control. I’m not even thinking about it. I’ve got 60 people on there, that are heartbroken, so I’m thinking about that, more so than my job,” Thomson said.

Rob Thomson says he’s not worried about losing his job right now after another early exit for the Phillies “I’m not even thinking about it. I’ve got 60 people on there, that are heartbroken, so I’m thinking about that, more so than my job”https://t.co/Fryaee0F1N pic.twitter.com/p3qRRdsntp — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The way the Phillies lost in Game 4 won't be forgotten by many. They were one out away from going to the 12th inning, and Andy Pages hit a dribbler to the mound. Orion Kekering mishandled the ball and threw it to the home plate, when he had time to get it to first base.

It was a tough moment for Kekering, but his teammates went over to support him as the Dodgers were celebrating on the other end.

“They win as a team, they lose as a team, they support each other,” Thomson said. “As bad as you feel, it’s good to see them be there for each other.”

The Phillies have built something over the past few years, but it's uncertain what the front office is thinking at this moment, and what they'll be thinking about during the offseason. As for Thomson, he's under contract through 2026, so he should expect to be back next season. At the same time, this business is cutthroat, and the uncertainty is real when it comes to having the job security you want.