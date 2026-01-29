Former player and current analyst Mark DeRosa is set to manage Team USA in the World Baseball Classic once again. While Team USA's roster features no shortage of talent, DeRosa recently admitted that he wishes two Philadelphia Phillies could have been on the ball club as well.

“J.T. Realmuto certainly comes to mind,” DeRosa said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “The way the rules are, it just doesn’t warrant having three catchers. Like I said, we could go that route and use (Cal) Raleigh and Will (Smith) as pinch-hitters, potentially. But that’s the one position if a guy (gets injured) that you can replace him instantly. Every other position you can’t. I don’t know if we’ll go that route.”

Realmuto is one of the better catchers in baseball. Cal Raleigh and Will Smith are currently the catchers on the roster, however. DeRosa does not believe Team USA needs three catchers. A replacement can be added if necessary, though.

Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies this offseason. Having a normal spring training will allow him to have plenty of time to prepare for the 2026 season. Nevertheless, DeRosa wishes Realmuto could join Team USA.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is the other player DeRosa mentioned. Turner played a pivotal role in Team USA's 2023 WBC run. The 2026 team already features two quality shortstops, however.

“Trea Turner is another one. Bobby (Witt Jr.) and Gunnar (Henderson) are probably going to play short,” DeRosa continued. “Trea, he carried our offense the last time. I just feel like it’s Bobby’s time. Gunnar gives us a different look from the left side. I wanted to have some youthful energy in there mixed with some veterans and try to get after it for 2 1/2 weeks.”

Couldn't Turner just play second base? Well, Brice Turang and Ernie Clement can help to handle duties at the position. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has third base covered. Turner is too talented of a player to be the third shortstop off the bench.

He will benefit more from a full spring training with the Phillies than being the third shortstop option in the World Baseball Classic. Given his 2023 performance, though, Mark DeRosa and Team USA will miss his presence.