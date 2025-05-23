The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies with a 2-0 win on Thursday. Philadelphia has enjoyed stellar play from their starting rotation and got another unexpected boost on Thursday. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler didn't pitch during the series, but came in for the save when outfielder Johan Rojas was stopped by security at Coors Field.

Rojas went into the stands to make a phone call and stadium security didn't let him back on the field, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb. Wheeler came over and remedied the situation, getting the 24-year-old back onto the field. He has received praise for being a leader on the team and helping those around him improve, but his latest heroics helped him have an impact without playing in the game.

Wheeler has been one of the leaders for Thomson's team since arriving in 2020. While his focus is on working with his fellow pitchers, young players across the roster appreciate him. His veteran presence is a big help to them as they navigate through the early years of their career.

Rojas has done a good job filling in for Brandon Marsh in center fielder when the veteran has needed rest. After playing in 120 games last season, Rojas has earned Thomson's trust and is a consistent presence for the Phillies.

Philadelphia extended their winning streak to seven games with Thursday's win over the Rockies in Colorado. It is their longest streak of the season and they hope to keep the momentum going against the Athletics. Thomson has Wheeler starting the opening game, hoping that his ace can pitch his team to another win.

Every game counts for the Phillies, who are trying to put some distance between themselves and the New York Mets. Philadelphia's rival is dealing with drama surrounding Juan Soto, but the gap between both teams is just three games.

In order for the Phillies to make another deep run in the NL, Thomson needs Wheeler to keep being a hero, whether he is on the mound or not.