The Philadelphia Phillies have a half-game lead in the National League East after a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels. They will be locked in a division race with the New York Mets for the remainder of the summer. The MLB trade deadline will be big for the Phillies, and they should ship out prospects for pieces. Justin Crawford is among the prospects Dave Dombrowski must move before the deadline.

The Phillies signed 40-year-old reliever David Robertson on Sunday to solidify their bullpen. They have had eight different players pick up a save this year, but none have more than eight saves. Robertson, who had been a free agent since November, won't help solve that problem. A reliever, an outfielder, and a back-end starter should be on their wish list heading into the deadline.

With those needs and a seller's market predicted by many experts, the Phillies need to trade big prospects at the deadline. Who should they send out for some of the best players available?

Justin Crawford can be the piece that brings in a big fish

Justin Crawford is the third-ranked prospect in the Phillies system and is currently playing in AAA. Considering their outfield need, he could be an important piece for their future. But if they bring in an outfielder with control, like Luis Robert Jr of the Chicago White Sox, Crawford should be on the table. This could be the final run for this core, with Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto hitting free agency. They must press all of the buttons now.

If the Phillies keep Crawford, he is a strong candidate to make the team out of spring training next year. Max Kepler, Nick Castellanos, and Brandon Marsh all have a negative bWAR this season. If they want Robert and the White Sox demand Crawford, the Phillies should be quick to give him up.

The Phillies could send pitching prospects out

In their push for 2025 pitching, the Phillies' pitching prospects could be on the way out. They have already said they want to keep Mick Abel and Andrew Painter, so those guys are off the table. But they need relievers and should not balk at letting go of any other pitchers. The top-rated pitcher outside of those two is Moisés Chace, who has a 4.34 ERA in 78 appearances.

The Phillies have brought Seth Johnson to the major leagues to help their bullpen issues. In four appearances, he has allowed two runs in six innings. He could become a solid middle reliever for them, and has been a starter in the minors. But what they need is a closer. Emmanuel Clase could be available from the Cleveland Guardians, which should put Johnson and Crawford on the table.

If the Guardians keep Clase, the Phillies should call the Kansas City Royals to try and create a reunion. They traded for Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels last year, but did not keep him in free agency. He signed a multi-year deal with the Royals, but they are out of the postseason. Swapping Johnson for Estevez could be a smart move for both sides.

Whatever it takes, get it done

The Phillies should be making massive pushes to fill every hole on their roster at the MLB trade deadline. While they have a great regular-season record, this team has struggled in the postseason. With a loaded Dodgers team and a Mets team that beat them last year before adding Juan Soto, they need reinforcements.

There could be rentals available for the Phillies to add at a cheaper price. Whether it's Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks or Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, there are rentals out there. But they should go all out and bring in the best possible players, no matter what the price is.