The Georgia football program is currently gearing up for the 2025 season, in which they will hope to bounce back from two straight years that ended without a National Championship. Head coach Kirby Smart has had his hands full between juggling the transfer portal, recruiting trail, and also trying to get his current team ready for the season.

Unfortunately, Smart has also seen members of the Georgia football team deal with all sorts of legal issues over the last couple of years, and that trend continued earlier this month.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested last Wednesday “on three drug-related charges including felony possession of marijuana of more than 1 ounce,” per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Weiszer also reported that Jackson “was also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and holding or supporting a wireless device with any part of his body. Those three charges are misdemeanors.”

“We are aware of the report and will provide no further comment at this time,” said Georgia athletics in a statement on Monday.

Jackson appeared in every game for Georgia last season, with most of his reps coming during special teams plays, but was expected to compete for a larger role this season, per Weiszer.

It remains to be seen how these charges may affect that.

Georgia football has season numerous players hit with driving infractions over the last couple of years, including multiple instances of reckless driving, among other arrests.

It certainly has to be frustrating for Kirby Smart and his staff to see the issues continue to pile up as they try to prepare for the upcoming season, which will be filled with championship expectations.

In any case, Georgia football will kick off its 2025 campaign at home against Marshall on August 30 at 3:30 PM ET.