The Philadelphia Phillies have made a pivotal move to bolster their bullpen by signing veteran reliever David Robertson for the remainder of the 2025 season. The 40-year-old, who has remained a free agent through the first half of the year, lands in Philadelphia on a prorated $16 million contract, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

This amounts to just over $6 million for the rest of the season. With Robertson’s wealth of experience and the Phillies' urgent need for relief pitching, the deal could prove crucial down the stretch.

Robertson had recently held a throwing session in Providence, R.I., which was attended by several MLB contenders. This included the New York Mets, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Scouts had noted that he looked sharp and he was said to be pitching in the 89–91 mph range.

Phillies in agreement with free-agent reliever David Robertson, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Story: https://t.co/lq1kKlwvIA — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who worked with Robertson in Chicago during their time with the Cubs, was also present, signaling wide interest in the reliever. Yet, it was the Phillies who acted decisively, addressing one of their most pressing roster needs.

Right-handed reliever David Robertson and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year deal, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. Robertson will receive more than $5 million for the rest of the season on his deal, which is for a prorated $16 million. Phillies need RP badly. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet



Robertson, who is self-represented, declined a mutual option with the Texas Rangers following a productive 2024 campaign before signing for the Phillies. He posted a 3.00 ERA and notched 99 strikeouts across 72 innings and looks set to compete at the highest level for the time being. Despite being unsigned until now, he has stayed fit and managed to impress multiple teams.

A 16-year veteran with a career 2.91 ERA and 1,154 strikeouts, Robertson ranks 11th all-time among relievers. He has 177 career saves and proved his closing capabilities again in 2023, when he stepped in as the Mets’ closer after Edwin Díaz was sidelined with a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic. That season, he pitched to a 2.05 ERA and recorded 14 saves over 44 innings before being dealt to the Miami Marlins.