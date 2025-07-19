The New York Mets are preparing to honor one of their all-time greats, as David Wright will have his iconic No. 5 jersey retired later today at Citi Field. Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, Wright shared a moment that perfectly captured both his competitive fire and sense of humor—especially when it comes to the Mets' intense rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In a clip posted by SNYtv on X (formerly known as Twitter), a reporter asked Wright how he feels when reflecting on the rivalry with Philadelphia now that he’s retired. His response was quick and brutally funny.

“I love the atmosphere. I love the competitiveness. I love the rivalry. I don't necessarily love the city or the people, though, or the players.”

Delivered with a smirk, the comment brought laughter from fans and media alike. It was a timely reminder of just how intense the NL East battles were during Wright’s prime—and how little love was lost between the two franchises.

It also showcased Wright’s authenticity—unafraid to say what many Mets fans have always felt. In an era where polished answers are the norm, his candid humor added a refreshing spark to the moment, reinforcing why he remains such a beloved figure among the Queens faithful heading into today’s celebration.

From 2006 to 2008, the rivalry was arguably at its peak. The Mets won the division in 2006, then suffered painful collapses in 2007 and 2008, opening the door for the Phillies to claim the crown—and eventually win the 2008 World Series. Jimmy Rollins’ now-infamous quote calling Philly “the team to beat” ignited one of the fiercest stretches of divisional tension in recent memory.

Through it all, the third baseman was the face of the franchise, thriving under pressure and consistently producing against the Phillies. In 188 career games versus Philadelphia, Wright hit .285 with 211 hits, 36 home runs, 121 RBIs, and 115 runs scored—numbers that helped define a fierce chapter in NL East history.

The upcoming Citi Field ceremony will celebrate Wright’s 14-year career, all with the Mets, including seven All-Star appearances and a captaincy that began in 2013. But moments like this pre-ceremony quip show why he’s more than just a stat line—he’s a franchise icon with unmatched personality.