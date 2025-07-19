The Philadelphia Phillies' third baseman, Alec Bohm, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left rib, a setback that could significantly affect the team’s infield depth and trade deadline strategy. The injury occurred due to a hit-by-pitch incident on July 12 during a 5–4 loss to the San Diego Padres, in which Bohm exited early after being struck in the left rib cage in his first at-bat.

Bohm sat out the next game and did not return to the lineup until July 18 in a 6–5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Though initial signs suggested rest during the All-Star break had helped, the discomfort returned. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed that Bohm aggravated the injury in his final at-bat and was reevaluated. A medical scan then revealed the fracture, prompting the IL move before the Saturday game. Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the corresponding roster move.

Bohm’s loss is a major blow to the Phillies' offense. After a slow start to the 2025 season, he had rebounded with a strong stretch at the plate. Since May 3, Bohm has posted a .309/.362/.455 slash line, along with eight home runs across 257 plate appearances. His 16.2% strikeout rate underscores his excellent contact ability, though his power numbers have dipped compared to recent seasons. Defensively, Bohm has shown continued improvement at third base, turning what was once a liability into a modest strength. This is his second consecutive season of slightly above-average fielding at the hot corner.

In 2024, Alec Bohm earned his first All-Star selection and played 143 games, hitting .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs, 97 RBIs, and five stolen bases. He also reached the semifinals of the Home Run Derby. His 2023 campaign saw him reach career-highs in OBP (.327), SLG (.437), and OPS (.765), demonstrating steady development in his offensive game.

Bohm has also proven versatile, spending time at first base earlier this season while Bryce Harper was on the IL. In his absence, the Phillies will likely rely on a mix of Edmundo Sosa, Otto Kemp, and Weston Wilson at third base. Kemp is expected to continue platooning in left field alongside Max Kepler, potentially stretching the team’s depth further.

This injury could alter the Phillies' approach at the upcoming trade deadline. Already in search of outfield help and possibly second base reinforcement due to Bryson Stott’s struggles, the Phillies might now look to acquire a more flexible utility infielder. Bohm, who still has one year of arbitration left, had previously been mentioned in offseason trade speculation, but the fracture likely removes any chance of a deal involving him this season.