Jul 21, 2025 at 11:44 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep making headlines in the offseason, and this time, it's something about their uniforms.

After signing Aaron Rodgers to be their newest quarterback and inking linebacker T.J. Watt to a historic contract extension, the Steelers have announced the return of their 1933 uniform as a tribute to the franchise's first-ever season in the NFL.

The Steelers will don their 1993 throwback threads in a Week 8 game on Oct. 26 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh against Rodgers' former team, the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers were not known as such back in 1933 when Pittsburgh still carried the “Pirates” moniker. The team started to be called Steelers during the 1940 season.

“We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms, which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement (h/t Teresa Varley of Steelers.com). “It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26, when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history.”

Apart from the uniform, the Steelers also introduced a new-look helmet that “features a gold matte finish with a gray facemask and a black stripe down the middle.”

Legacy in every thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/65eQd3fJAS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2025

Fan reactions to the uniforms appear to be mostly negative, though, there are others who appreciate the look.

“Well designed 👌Not a huge fan of the pants color, but I understand the reason. Overall, I like it,” one fan commented.

“Well. This is certainly… a choice.” another social media user shared.

From another fan: “What were yall thinking brining this back ?So ugly”

“These are the most hideous uniforms I have ever seen. Seriously, your marketing team should hang their heads in shame. Your sales are going to be terrible.,” said an X (formerly Twitter) user.

“Massive W,” another chimed in.

“I’m just glad they brought the gold helmets back 😮‍💨please wear em with other combos” one said.

Another one joked: “Throwback uniform from the year of Aaron Rodgers’ birth!”

This is not the first time that the Steelers will be wearing the 1933 throwbacks, as they did so as well in the 1994 season to celebrate the franchise's 75th season in the NFL, according to Andrew Lind of Sportslogos.net.