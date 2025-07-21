The Philadelphia Phillies have brought back veteran reliever David Robertson ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. They signed him to a prorated one-year deal worth about $16 million for the rest of the 2025 season. He passed his physical to finalize the contract. Robertson will begin his return with a short stint at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, as per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Starting in the minors shows a cautious approach, giving the 40-year-old time to get game-ready before rejoining the big-league bullpen for the stretch run.

This marks David Robertson’s third stint with the Phillies, a franchise that has seen both the highs and lows of his career. His 2019 campaign was cut short by Tommy John surgery. But in 2022, he returned with a vengeance, posting a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances. He played a key role during the Phillies’ magical run to the World Series.

Following another strong season in 2024 with the Rangers, Robertson struck out 99 over 72 innings with a 3.00 ERA. Nevertheless, he remained unsigned this past offseason, despite drawing interest from contenders like the Yankees and Mets.

Philadelphia’s bullpen has been in flux, especially after losing closer Jose Alvarado to an 80-game suspension. The club’s relievers rank near the bottom of MLB in ERA, so Robertson’s arrival gives the team a proven late-inning arm without costing young assets at the deadline. His presence could steady a group that has leaned heavily on Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and Jeff Hoffman. It also frees the Phillies' front office to focus on upgrading the lineup before the MLB trade deadline closes.

Though Robertson is now 40, he has shown little sign of decline since he returned from surgery in 2021. Over the last four seasons, he has logged 200.3 innings with a 2.87 ERA and built a postseason résumé that includes a 3.04 ERA across 47⅓ playoff frames.

Once he proves sharp in Lehigh Valley, he’s expected to rejoin the Phillies in a high-leverage role. That move gives the club a battle-tested arm for the playoff chase. With October aspirations looming and the trade deadline fast approaching, Robertson’s reunion with Philadelphia feels both timely and strategic.

Now the question is: Can the former All-Star take the Phillies to the promised land?