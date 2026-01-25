Paul Skenes burst onto the MLB scene and immediately made a name for himself. Even back in his rookie season, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher's talent was undeniable. Many knew that it was only a matter of time before Skenes would start racking up his individual awards.

In just his second year in the league, Skenes has already acquired his first piece of individual hardware, winning the National League Cy Young award. Skenes received his award today and gave his acceptance speech. In his speech, the Pirates pitcher revealed what he believed to be the reason for his success in the league: his mindset.

"I'm here right now because I don't understand the word can't." Paul Skenes accepts the 2025 NL Cy Young Award! pic.twitter.com/N0tV4u1ybF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 25, 2026

Drafted by the Pirates first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes' ascent to the top of the MLB hierarchy was as fast as his pitches. After just one year in the minor leagues, the former LSU pitcher was promoted to the majors in his second year. Skenes would show off his talent in his first year, finishing with a 1.96 ERA and striking out 190 batters in 23 games. He was named the starter for the National League in the All-Star Game and finished third in the Cy Young race.

Skenes proved that his dominant rookie season was not a flash in the pan this season. In 2025, the Pirates ace continued to be an unstoppable force on the mound. He started 32 games, posting a league-high 1.97 ERA and striking out 216 batters in the process. Skenes was once again named as an All-Star once again. He finally won his first Cy Young this season, winning unanimously over the likes of Freddy Peralta of the Brewers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.

Skenes will turn his attention to representing the USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March of this year. Team USA is looking to recapture the title after losing to Japan in 2023.