The Atlanta Braves have big expectations coming into this season, after injuries and inconsistent play doomed them last season. There are already a few injuries and suspensions that they've had to deal with before this season, but other than that, they should be able to get off to a good start with the talent they have in the clubhouse.

Chris Sale is one of those players to be excited about for the Braves, and he'll have a lot on his shoulders this season. The team has just announced that he'll be the starting pitcher for the team, which comes as no surprise when looking at their current rotation.

Sale recently agreed to a one-year extension with the team, after finding life with them and winning the Cy Young Award in 2024. He also had a strong 2025 season, and even with a rib injury that limited him, he was able to post a 2.58 ERA and struck out 165 while walking 32.

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Throughout his career, Sale has been known as one of the better pitchers in MLB, as he has a 3.01 ERA over 17 seasons with 2,579 strikeouts and 487 walks.

With Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep both injured, it will be up to Sale to carry the pitching rotation for the Braves while they're sidelined. The hope is that both can return at some point during the season, and if they do, that will just add to the rotation depth the Braves will truly need.

As of now, players such as Sale and Spencer Strider will have to lead the way for the team.